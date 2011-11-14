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Poster of Letniye Kanikuly
5.8
Letniye Kanikuly - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Letniye Kanikuly
5.8

Letniye Kanikuly

, 2012
Letniye Kanikuly
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Letniye Kanikuly
5.8
Letniye Kanikuly - Trailer
Letniye Kanikuly  Trailer

Cast

Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Denis
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Petya Lyutikov
Alina Maznenkova
Tinat
Olga Bocharova
Yuliya Permyakova
Anton Sokolov
Anton Sokolov
Antonina Komissarova
Antonina Komissarova
Elya
Denis Saratnikov
Alkhas
Shalva Gitsba
otets Tinat
Director Pavel Bortnikov
Writer Ilya Shcherbinin, Evgeniy Maksimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2012
Production Royal Film
Also known as
Letniye Kanikuly, Летние каникулы, Абхазская сказка

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
3.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Letniye Kanikuly - Trailer
Letniye Kanikuly Trailer
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