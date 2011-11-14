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Letniye Kanikuly
5.8
Letniye Kanikuly
, 2012
Letniye Kanikuly
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
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5.8
Letniye Kanikuly
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Denis
Alexander Petrov
Petya Lyutikov
Alina Maznenkova
Tinat
Olga Bocharova
Yuliya Permyakova
Anton Sokolov
Antonina Komissarova
Elya
Denis Saratnikov
Alkhas
Shalva Gitsba
otets Tinat
Director
Pavel Bortnikov
Writer
Ilya Shcherbinin
,
Evgeniy Maksimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2012
Production
Royal Film
Also known as
Letniye Kanikuly, Летние каникулы, Абхазская сказка
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
3.8
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Letniye Kanikuly
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