Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
4.6
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Best Comedies
The Harrad Experiment
The Harrad Experiment
The Harrad Experiment
18+
Drama
Romantic
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
11 May 1973
Release date
11 May 1973
Russia
18+
11 May 1973
Kazakhstan
11 May 1973
USA
11 May 1973
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$400,000
Production
Cinema Arts Productions
Also known as
The Harrad Experiment, College, Eksperimentet på Harrad College, Eroottiset leikit yliopistossa, Experimento Harrad, Harrad Deneyi, Harrad-experimentet, Szkoła kochania, Szkoła Wolnej Miłości, Експеримент в Харад, Харрадский эксперимент, 青い接触
Director
Ted Post
Cast
James Whitmore
Tippi Hedren
Don Johnson
Bruno Kirby
Laurie Walters
