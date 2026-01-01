Menu
Poster of The Harrad Experiment
Poster of The Harrad Experiment
Рейтинги
4.6 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Rate
2 posters
The Harrad Experiment

The Harrad Experiment

The Harrad Experiment 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 11 May 1973
Release date
11 May 1973 Russia 18+
11 May 1973 Kazakhstan
11 May 1973 USA
11 May 1973 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $400,000
Production Cinema Arts Productions
Also known as
The Harrad Experiment, College, Eksperimentet på Harrad College, Eroottiset leikit yliopistossa, Experimento Harrad, Harrad Deneyi, Harrad-experimentet, Szkoła kochania, Szkoła Wolnej Miłości, Експеримент в Харад, Харрадский эксперимент, 青い接触
Director
Ted Post
Ted Post
Cast
James Whitmore
James Whitmore
Tippi Hedren
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Bruno Kirby
Laurie Walters
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.6
10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
