6.6Wilde Salome
Wilde Salomé, 2011
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A tale of lust, greed and one woman's scorn.
Cast
Kevin Anderson
John the Baptist
Estelle Parsons
Self
Roxanne Hart
Herodias
Barry Navidi
Self
Tony Kushner
Self
Tom Stoppard
Self
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 21 September 2014
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
|4 September 2011
|Russia
|16+
|12 May 2016
|Italy
|4 September 2011
|Kazakhstan
|20 December 2013
|USA
|4 September 2011
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,500,000
Production Stonelock Pictures, Barry Navidi Productions, Barry Navidi Productions
Also known as
Wilde Salomé, Salomaybe?, Саломея Уайльда
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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