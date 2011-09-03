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Poster of Wilde Salomé
6.6
Wilde Salomé - Promo
Kinoafisha Films Wilde Salomé
6.6

Wilde Salomé

, 2011
Wilde Salome
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wilde Salomé
6.6
Wilde Salomé - Promo
Wilde Salomé  Promo

Synopsis

A tale of lust, greed and one woman's scorn.

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Salomé
Kevin Anderson
John the Baptist
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
King Herod
Jack Huston
Jack Huston
Estelle Parsons
Self
Roxanne Hart
Herodias
Barry Navidi
Self
Joe Roseto
Captain of the Guard
Joe Roseto
Captain of the Guard
Joe Roseto
Captain of the Guard
Tony Kushner
Self
Tom Stoppard
Self
Director Al Pacino
Writer Al Pacino, Oscar Wilde
Composer Jeff Beal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 21 September 2014
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
4 September 2011 Russia 16+
12 May 2016 Italy
4 September 2011 Kazakhstan
20 December 2013 USA
4 September 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,500,000
Production Stonelock Pictures, Barry Navidi Productions, Barry Navidi Productions
Also known as
Wilde Salomé, Salomaybe?, Саломея Уайльда

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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Wilde Salomé - Promo
Wilde Salomé Promo
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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