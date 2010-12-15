Menu
Poster of The Human Resources Manager
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
The Human Resources Manager

The Human Resources Manager

Shlichuto shel hamemune al mashabei enosh / The Human Resources Manager 18+
A tragi-comedy centered on the HR manager of Israel's largest industrial bakery, who sets out to save the reputation of his business and prevent the publication of a defamatory article.
Country Germany / France / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 December 2010
Release date
15 December 2010 France
7 June 2011 Italy
4 March 2011 USA
Budget €2,300,000
Worldwide Gross $609,146
Production 2-Team Productions, Pallas Film, Libra Film
Also known as
The Human Resources Manager, Le voyage du directeur des ressources humaines, Una misión en la vida, A HR-menedzser, A Missão do Gerente de Recursos Humanos, A Viagem do Director, Die Reise des Personalmanagers, El viaje del director de recursos humanos, Il responsabile delle risorse umane, Manazer ludskych zdrojov, Misja kadrowego, Shlichuto Shel Hamemune Al Mashabei Enosh, The Mission of the Human Resources Manager, Ο υπεύθυνος ανθρώπινου δυναμικού, Менеджер по персоналу
Eran Riklis
Mark Ivanir
Mark Ivanir
Gila Almagor
Noah Silver
Raymond Amsalem
6.6
14 votes
6.6 IMDb
