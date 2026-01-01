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Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
6.5
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
, 2006
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
Israel / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.5
Synopsis
The pashkavil, a protest poster pasted on walls, is the ultra-orthodox medium that takes the place of television, radio and internet.
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Cast
Yoel Krause
Director
Lena Chaplin
Writer
Lena Chaplin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
54 minutes
Production year
2006
Production
Goldfinger Communications
Also known as
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim, Yoel Yisrael and the Pashkavils, Yoel Yisrael VeHaPashkavilim
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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