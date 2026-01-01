Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Legend of William Tell: 3D
The Legend of William Tell: 3D
William Tell
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Drama
Family
Adventure
Synopsis
Renowned archer and war hero William Tell is forced to rise up against the invading Austrians who threaten his lands and family.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2012
Budget
$27,000,000
Also known as
The Legend of William Tell, William Tell: 3D
Director
Nik Harren
Cast
Brendan Fraser
Anna Paquin
Til Schweiger
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Legend of William Tell: 3D
7.9
The Whale
(2022)
7.7
A Bit of Light
(2022)
7.3
American Underdog
(2021)
5.7
The Parting Glass
(2018)
6.8
Gimme Shelter
(2012)
7.1
Margaret
(2011)
6.9
School Ties
(1992)
6.7
Journey to the Center of the Earth
(2008)
6.3
King Arthur
(2004)
5.8
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
(2003)
4.9
Far Cry
(2008)
7.1
Fly Away Home
(1996)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
8
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree