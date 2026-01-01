Menu
Poster of The Legend of William Tell: 3D
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of William Tell: 3D

The Legend of William Tell: 3D

William Tell 18+
Synopsis

Renowned archer and war hero William Tell is forced to rise up against the invading Austrians who threaten his lands and family.
Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2012
Budget $27,000,000
Also known as
The Legend of William Tell, William Tell: 3D
Director
Nik Harren
Cast
Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 8 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
