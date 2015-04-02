Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Prodigy-World is on fire
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Prodigy-World is on fire

The Prodigy-World is on fire

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2011
Similar films for The Prodigy-World is on fire
Muse - Live in Rome 8.2
Muse - Live in Rome (2013)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I am With You 0.0
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I am With You (2011)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Ddrummer 2 April 2015, 12:51
в челябинске его покажут???
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more