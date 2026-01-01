Menu
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Awards

Awards and nominations of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 1967

Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
UN Award
Winner
Best Screenplay
Nominee
