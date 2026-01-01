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Poster of Old Walls
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Old Walls
6.3

Old Walls

, 1973
Starye steny
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Old Walls
6.3

Cast

Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Anna Smirnova
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Volodya
Yevgeniya Sabelnikova
Irina,doch Anny
Vera Kuznetsova
Babushka
Yevgeny Kindinov
Yevgeny Kindinov
Pavlik
Fyodor Odinokov
Aleksandr Kolesov
Boris Gusakov
Viktor Petrovich glavnyy inzhener
Boris Arakelov
Yermakov
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Iya Marks
Valentina Ananina
Valentina Ananina
Anna Nikitichna
Alla Budnitskaya
Ninochka
Director Viktor Tregubovich
Writer Anatoli Grebnev
Composer Georgi Portnov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 11 March 1974
Release date
11 March 1974 Russia 6+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Starye steny, Alte Wände, Być kobietą, Old Walls, Régi falak, Stare ściany, Старые стены, Старі стіни

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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