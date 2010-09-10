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A Night for Dying Tigers
5.5
A Night for Dying Tigers
, 2010
A Night for Dying Tigers
Canada / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Filming locations
5.5
Synopsis
There's no place like home. Thank god. A Night for Dying Tigers is a dark, heartfelt and ultimately revealing portrait of a family on the edge of disintegration.
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Cast
Jennifer Beals
Melanie
Kathleen Robertson
Jules
Gil Bellows
Jack
John Pyper-Ferguson
Russell
Leah Gibson
Carly
Tygh Runyan
Patrick
Lauren Lee Smith
Karen
Jessica Heafey
Laney
Sarah Lind
Amanda
Viv Leacock
Matthew
Director
Terry Miles
Writer
Terry Miles
Composer
Eiko Ishiwata
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
10 September 2010
Release date
10 September 2010
Canada
Budget
500,000 CAD
Production
Cinemanovel Films, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
A Night for Dying Tigers, Condamnati la cina, Last Supper, Нощта на умиращите тигри
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
14
votes
5.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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