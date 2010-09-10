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Poster of A Night for Dying Tigers
5.5
Kinoafisha Films A Night for Dying Tigers
5.5

A Night for Dying Tigers

, 2010
A Night for Dying Tigers
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Night for Dying Tigers
5.5

Synopsis

There's no place like home. Thank god. A Night for Dying Tigers is a dark, heartfelt and ultimately revealing portrait of a family on the edge of disintegration.

Cast

Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Melanie
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Jules
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Jack
John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Russell
Leah Gibson
Carly
Tygh Runyan
Patrick
Lauren Lee Smith
Lauren Lee Smith
Karen
Jessica Heafey
Laney
Sarah Lind
Amanda
Viv Leacock
Matthew
Director Terry Miles
Writer Terry Miles
Composer Eiko Ishiwata
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 10 September 2010
Release date
10 September 2010 Canada
Budget 500,000 CAD
Production Cinemanovel Films, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
A Night for Dying Tigers, Condamnati la cina, Last Supper, Нощта на умиращите тигри

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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