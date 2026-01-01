Menu
Awards and nominations of Coming Home 1978

Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1978 Cannes Film Festival 1978
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
