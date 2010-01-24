Darren
I has been a little while since... When was the last time that we...
Annie
Um...
Darren
After Riches... after Riches party?
Annie
I don't think we actually had sex then, I think we talked about having sex.
Darren
No, in the car ride home I thought you were like...
Annie
No, we talked about having sex, but then we came home and...
Darren
We got in and the toilet was... running.
Annie
We didn't do it then, but I was almost positive that we had sex after my parents left - after the holidays.
Darren
No, cuz remember your shoulder was messed up from helping them load the car?
Annie
That hurt.
Darren
So that takes us back... to... January.
Annie
December was so crazy, too.
Darren
Yeah, with shopping. Well we definitely did it on Halloween.