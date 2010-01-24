Darren I has been a little while since... When was the last time that we...

Annie Um...

Darren After Riches... after Riches party?

Annie I don't think we actually had sex then, I think we talked about having sex.

Darren No, in the car ride home I thought you were like...

Annie No, we talked about having sex, but then we came home and...

Darren We got in and the toilet was... running.

Annie We didn't do it then, but I was almost positive that we had sex after my parents left - after the holidays.

Darren No, cuz remember your shoulder was messed up from helping them load the car?

Annie That hurt.

Darren So that takes us back... to... January.

Annie December was so crazy, too.