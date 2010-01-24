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Poster of The Freebie
5.1
The Freebie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Freebie
5.1

The Freebie

, 2010
The Freebie
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Freebie
5.1
The Freebie - Trailer
The Freebie  Trailer

Synopsis

A young couple decides to give each other a night off, no questions asked.

Cast

Kathryn Aselton
Kathryn Aselton
Annie
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard
Darren
Ken Kennedy
Ken
Joshua Leonard
Joshua Leonard
Dinner Party Guest
Frankie Shaw
Frankie Shaw
Coffee Girl
Bellamy Young
Bellamy Young
Jessica
Maggie Phillips
Emily
Sean Nelson
John
Ross Partridge
Bartender
Houston Wages
Guy in the Store
Director Kathryn Aselton
Writer Kathryn Aselton
Composer Julian Wass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 24 January 2010
Release date
24 January 2010 Russia 18+
24 January 2010 Kazakhstan
24 January 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $16,613
Also known as
The Freebie, Solo per una notte, Бесплатный билет

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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The Freebie - Trailer
The Freebie Trailer
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Quotes

Darren I has been a little while since... When was the last time that we...
Annie Um...
Darren After Riches... after Riches party?
Annie I don't think we actually had sex then, I think we talked about having sex.
Darren No, in the car ride home I thought you were like...
Annie No, we talked about having sex, but then we came home and...
Darren We got in and the toilet was... running.
Annie We didn't do it then, but I was almost positive that we had sex after my parents left - after the holidays.
Darren No, cuz remember your shoulder was messed up from helping them load the car?
Annie That hurt.
Darren So that takes us back... to... January.
Annie December was so crazy, too.
Darren Yeah, with shopping. Well we definitely did it on Halloween.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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