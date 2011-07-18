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6.6
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Retreat
6.6
Retreat
, 2011
The Retreat
Great Britain / Thriller, Drama / 18+
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6.6
Retreat
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Kate and Martin escape from personal tragedy to an Island Retreat. Cut off from the outside world, their attempts to recover are shattered when a Man is washed ashore, with news of airborne killer disease that is sweeping through Europe.
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Cast
Cillian Murphy
Thandiwe Newton
Jamie Bell
Jimmy Yuill
Marilyn Mantle
Director
Carl Tibbetts
Writer
Janice Hallett
,
Carl Tibbetts
Composer
Ilan Eshkeri
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
18 July 2011
Release date
18 July 2011
Russia
16+
17 January 2012
France
8 March 2012
Germany
14 October 2011
Great Britain
18 July 2011
Kazakhstan
28 November 2013
South Korea
15
19 February 2013
Spain
21 October 2011
USA
18 July 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$5,717
Production
Magnet Films, Ripple World Pictures, Ripple World Pictures
Also known as
Retreat, A Recuperação, Đảo Kinh Hoàng, İnziva, Pakopaikka, Pasitraukimas, Pelgupaik, Povlačenje, Refuge, Retreat - Nessuna via di fuga, Retreat (Aislados), Sklonište, Χωρίς διαφυγή, Побег, 리트릿, リトリート・アイランド
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Listen to the
soundtrack
Retreat
Stills
Quotes
Jack
[to Kate]
If I really wanted what's in your pants, I'd just take it.
Showtimes
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