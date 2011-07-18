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Poster of Retreat
6.6
Retreat - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Retreat
6.6

Retreat

, 2011
The Retreat
Great Britain / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Retreat
6.6
Retreat - trailer
Retreat  trailer

Synopsis

Kate and Martin escape from personal tragedy to an Island Retreat. Cut off from the outside world, their attempts to recover are shattered when a Man is washed ashore, with news of airborne killer disease that is sweeping through Europe.

Cast

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Jimmy Yuill
Marilyn Mantle
Director Carl Tibbetts
Writer Janice Hallett, Carl Tibbetts
Composer Ilan Eshkeri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 18 July 2011
Release date
18 July 2011 Russia 16+
17 January 2012 France
8 March 2012 Germany
14 October 2011 Great Britain
18 July 2011 Kazakhstan
28 November 2013 South Korea 15
19 February 2013 Spain
21 October 2011 USA
18 July 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $5,717
Production Magnet Films, Ripple World Pictures, Ripple World Pictures
Also known as
Retreat, A Recuperação, Đảo Kinh Hoàng, İnziva, Pakopaikka, Pasitraukimas, Pelgupaik, Povlačenje, Refuge, Retreat - Nessuna via di fuga, Retreat (Aislados), Sklonište, Χωρίς διαφυγή, Побег, 리트릿, リトリート・アイランド

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Retreat - trailer
Retreat Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Retreat
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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