My Week with Marilyn Awards

Awards and nominations of My Week with Marilyn 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
