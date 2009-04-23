After connecting with the shy Madeline, a jazz trumpeter embarks on a quest for a more gregarious paramour, but through a series of twists and turns punctuated by an original score, the two lovers seem destined to be together.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 22 minutes
Production year2009
World premiere23 April 2009
Release date
23 April 2009
Russia
12+
28 March 2010
Czechia
23 April 2009
Kazakhstan
5 November 2010
USA
23 April 2009
Ukraine
Budget$60,000
Worldwide Gross$35,556
Also known as
Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Guy y Madeline en un banco del parque, Ο Γκάι και η Μαντελάιν στο πάρκο, Гай и Мэдлин на скамейке в парке, 公園長凳上的蓋伊和艾德琳