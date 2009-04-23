Menu
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Synopsis

After connecting with the shy Madeline, a jazz trumpeter embarks on a quest for a more gregarious paramour, but through a series of twists and turns punctuated by an original score, the two lovers seem destined to be together.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 23 April 2009
Release date
23 April 2009 Russia 12+
28 March 2010 Czechia
23 April 2009 Kazakhstan
5 November 2010 USA
23 April 2009 Ukraine
Budget $60,000
Worldwide Gross $35,556
Also known as
Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Guy y Madeline en un banco del parque, Ο Γκάι και η Μαντελάιν στο πάρκο, Гай и Мэдлин на скамейке в парке, 公園長凳上的蓋伊和艾德琳
Director
Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle
Cast
Jason Palmer
Desiree Garcia
Frank Garvin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench
