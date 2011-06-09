Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Aleksandr Malenkov, Sergey Plotov
Composer
Aleksey Ryzhov, Aleksey Serov, Nikolay Timofeev, Arkady Ukupnik
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
9 June 2011
Release date
|9 June 2011
|Russia
| Парадиз
|
|9 June 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|9 June 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|11 November 2011
|USA
|
|
|9 June 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$6,204,495
Production
Kinokompaniya "Ego Production"
Also known as
All Inclusive ili Vsyo vklyucheno!, All Inclusive, All Inclusive или Всё включено!, All Inclusive!, Арам зам зам или Всё включено!, Любовь не предлагать