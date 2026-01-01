Menu
The Kids Are All Right Awards

Awards and nominations of The Kids Are All Right 2010

Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010 Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Best Feature Film
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
