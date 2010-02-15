Country USA

Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes

Production year 2010

Online premiere 1 April 2025

World premiere 15 February 2010

MPAA PG

Budget $2,500,000

Production M1 Films, Nu-Image, Sobini Films

Also known as

The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure, Der Prinz & ich: Königliches Abenteuer, El príncep i jo 4: Una princesa al paradís, El príncipe & yo Una nueva aventura, El príncipe y yo 4: Una princesa en el paraíso, Eu si Printul 4: Vizita regala, Le Prince & moi : À la recherche de l'éléphant sacré, Minä & Prinssi - Matka Aasiaan, Minä ja Prinssi: Matka Aasiaan, O prigipas kai ego 4 - I proti epeteios, O Príncipe e Eu - Aventura Tropical, Prens ve Ben: Fil Macerası, Princ a ja: Rok po svadbe, Princ a já: Sloní dobrodužství, Prinsen & jag: Äventyr i paradiset, Prints ja mina 4, The Prince & Me - Rejsen til Asien, The Prince & Me 4, The Prince & Me 4: First Anniversary, The Prince & Me 4: Royal Adventures in Paradise, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure!, Um Príncipe em Minha Vida 4, Un principe tutto mio 4, Принц и я 4, Принцът и аз 4: Приключения в рая, 王子与我：大象冒险记, 麻雀变王妃4, 麻雀變王妃4