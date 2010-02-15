King Edvard and Queen Paige fly to fictional Sangyoon for the arranged wedding of Princess Myra, who loves instead an humble boy. Eddie and Paige help, but they encounter problems and a royal elephant; still, though, true love prevails.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2010
Online premiere1 April 2025
World premiere15 February 2010
Release date
15 February 2010
Russia
12+
23 March 2010
Great Britain
15 February 2010
Kazakhstan
23 March 2010
USA
15 February 2010
Ukraine
MPAAPG
Budget$2,500,000
ProductionM1 Films, Nu-Image, Sobini Films
Also known as
The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure, Der Prinz & ich: Königliches Abenteuer, El príncep i jo 4: Una princesa al paradís, El príncipe & yo Una nueva aventura, El príncipe y yo 4: Una princesa en el paraíso, Eu si Printul 4: Vizita regala, Le Prince & moi : À la recherche de l'éléphant sacré, Minä & Prinssi - Matka Aasiaan, Minä ja Prinssi: Matka Aasiaan, O prigipas kai ego 4 - I proti epeteios, O Príncipe e Eu - Aventura Tropical, Prens ve Ben: Fil Macerası, Princ a ja: Rok po svadbe, Princ a já: Sloní dobrodužství, Prinsen & jag: Äventyr i paradiset, Prints ja mina 4, The Prince & Me - Rejsen til Asien, The Prince & Me 4, The Prince & Me 4: First Anniversary, The Prince & Me 4: Royal Adventures in Paradise, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure!, Um Príncipe em Minha Vida 4, Un principe tutto mio 4, Принц и я 4, Принцът и аз 4: Приключения в рая, 王子与我：大象冒险记, 麻雀变王妃4, 麻雀變王妃4