4.6 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kinoafisha Films The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure

The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure

The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure 18+
Synopsis

King Edvard and Queen Paige fly to fictional Sangyoon for the arranged wedding of Princess Myra, who loves instead an humble boy. Eddie and Paige help, but they encounter problems and a royal elephant; still, though, true love prevails.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 1 April 2025
World premiere 15 February 2010
Release date
15 February 2010 Russia 12+
23 March 2010 Great Britain
15 February 2010 Kazakhstan
23 March 2010 USA
15 February 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $2,500,000
Production M1 Films, Nu-Image, Sobini Films
Also known as
The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure, Der Prinz & ich: Königliches Abenteuer, El príncep i jo 4: Una princesa al paradís, El príncipe & yo Una nueva aventura, El príncipe y yo 4: Una princesa en el paraíso, Eu si Printul 4: Vizita regala, Le Prince & moi : À la recherche de l'éléphant sacré, Minä & Prinssi - Matka Aasiaan, Minä ja Prinssi: Matka Aasiaan, O prigipas kai ego 4 - I proti epeteios, O Príncipe e Eu - Aventura Tropical, Prens ve Ben: Fil Macerası, Princ a ja: Rok po svadbe, Princ a já: Sloní dobrodužství, Prinsen & jag: Äventyr i paradiset, Prints ja mina 4, The Prince & Me - Rejsen til Asien, The Prince & Me 4, The Prince & Me 4: First Anniversary, The Prince & Me 4: Royal Adventures in Paradise, The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure!, Um Príncipe em Minha Vida 4, Un principe tutto mio 4, Принц и я 4, Принцът и аз 4: Приключения в рая, 王子与我：大象冒险记, 麻雀变王妃4, 麻雀變王妃4
Director
Catherine Cyran
Cast
Kam Heskin
Jonathan Firth
Chris Geere
Chris Geere
Selina Lo
Film rating

4.6
Rate 15 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
