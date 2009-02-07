Menu
Poster of The Cry of the Owl
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Cry of the Owl

The Cry of the Owl

The Cry of the Owl 18+
Synopsis

A troubled young man retreats from the big city and his ex-wife for the tranquility of a small town. He is drawn into a relationship with a young woman whose boyfriend goes missing, leaving the new arrival as a suspect.
Country Germany / Canada / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 7 February 2009
Release date
12 March 2009 Russia 16+
12 March 2009 Brazil
21 May 2010 Canada
19 August 2009 France
7 February 2009 Germany
12 March 2009 Kazakhstan
6 October 2009 Netherlands
12 March 2010 USA
12 March 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,500,000
Worldwide Gross $32,572
Production BBC Film, MACT Productions, Myriad Pictures
Also known as
The Cry of the Owl, Le cri du hibou, A bagoly kiáltása, Der Schrei der Eule, El grito de la lechuza, Il grido della civetta, Krzyk sowy, O Presságio da Coruja, O Voo da Coruja, Öinen huuto, Plač sovy, Pláč sovy, Saplantı, Sovin huk, The Watched, The Watcher, Tiếng Kêu Của Cú, Tipatul bufnitei, Voo da Coruja, Викът на кукумявката, Крик совы
Director
Jamie Thraves
Cast
Paddy Considine
Julia Stiles
Karl Pruner
Phillip MacKenzie
James Gilbert
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Cry of the Owl
Blackway 5.1
Blackway (2015)
The Dinner 4.5
The Dinner (2017)
A Kind of Murder 5.2
A Kind of Murder (2016)
The Two Faces of January 6.3
The Two Faces of January (2013)
Good Neighbors 5.8
Good Neighbors (2010)
My Zinc Bed 6.0
My Zinc Bed (2008)
Surveillance 6.7
Surveillance (2008)
Undertow 6.8
Undertow (2004)
Blitz 6.8
Blitz (2011)
In America 7.6
In America (2002)
Hustlers 6.5
Hustlers (2019)
The Devil's Own 7.1
The Devil's Own (1997)

Film rating

5.2
5.9 IMDb
