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Green Porno
8.0
Green Porno
, 2008
Green Porno
USA / Comedy, Documentary, Short / 18+
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8.0
Green Porno
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Isabella Rossellini
Male Bee
Johann Benét
Laqua
Roberto Rossellini
Male bee
Ona Grandey
Baby bee larva
Louis Giacobetti
Male bee
Dallas Giorgi
Male bee
Tommaso Rossellini
Self
Claudio Campagna
Self - Biologist
Director
Isabella Rossellini
,
Jody Shapiro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2008
World premiere
9 April 2008
Release date
9 April 2008
Belgium
24 October 2008
USA
Also known as
Green Porno, Зелёное порно, A szovjet történet
More
Film rating
8.0
Rate
14
votes
8
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Green Porno
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