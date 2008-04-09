Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Green Porno
8.0
Green Porno - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Green Porno
8.0

Green Porno

, 2008
Green Porno
USA / Comedy, Documentary, Short / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Green Porno
8.0
Green Porno - Trailer
Green Porno  Trailer

Cast

Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Male Bee
Johann Benét
Laqua
Roberto Rossellini
Male bee
Ona Grandey
Baby bee larva
Louis Giacobetti
Male bee
Dallas Giorgi
Male bee
Tommaso Rossellini
Self
Claudio Campagna
Self - Biologist
Director Isabella Rossellini, Jody Shapiro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2008
World premiere 9 April 2008
Release date
9 April 2008 Belgium
24 October 2008 USA
Also known as
Green Porno, Зелёное порно, A szovjet történet

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Green Porno - Trailer
Green Porno Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more