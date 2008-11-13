Menu
Poster of Dostana
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Dostana

Dostana

Dostana 18+
Country India / USA
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 14 November 2008
World premiere 13 November 2008
Release date
13 November 2008 Russia 16+
14 November 2008 Great Britain
14 November 2008 India
13 November 2008 Kazakhstan
13 November 2008 Kuwait
13 November 2008 Ukraine
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,779,520
Production Black Dog Jib Productions, Dharma Productions
Also known as
Dostana, Friendship, Amizade Íntima, Appartamento per... 3, Barátság, Cạm Bẫy Tình Yêu, Echte Freunde - Dostana, Rantevou gia... treis, To właśnie przyjaźń, Близкие друзья, Дружба, 燃情邁阿密
Director
Tarun Mansukhani
Cast
John Abraham
John Abraham
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol
Shilpa Shetty
Kirron Kher
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Sameer's Mother There are things you must do with women that you CANNOT do with men!
soundtrack Dostana
