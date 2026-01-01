Menu
Kinoafisha Films Precious Precious Awards

Awards and nominations of Precious 2009

Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009 Sundance Film Festival 2009
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2009 Toronto International Film Festival 2009
People's Choice Award
Winner
