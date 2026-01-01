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Poster of The Captain's Daughter
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Captain's Daughter
7.3

The Captain's Daughter

, 1959
Kapitanskaya dochka
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Captain's Daughter
7.3

Cast

Iya Arepina
Masha Mironova
Oleg Strizhenov
Oleg Strizhenov
Pyotr Grinyov
Vladimir Dorofeyev
Ivan Kuzmich
Sergei Lukyanov
Sergei Lukyanov
Yemelyan Pugachyov
Irina Zarubina
Vasilisa Yegorovna
Anatoli Shishkov
Savelyich
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Shvabrin
Pavel Pavlenko
Ivan Ignatyevich
Boris Novikov
Maksimych
Lev Zolotukhin
Ivan Zurin
Director Vladimir Kaplunovskiy
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, Nikolai Kovarsky
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 8 September 1958
Release date
12 December 1958 Russia
20 December 1958 USA
8 September 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kapitanskaya dochka, Капитанская дочка, A kapitány lánya, Córka kapitana, Die Hauptmannstochter, Fata căpitanului, I kori tou lohagou, Kapitánova dcerka, Kapitanskata dshcherya, Kapteenin tytär, La figlia del capitano, La hija del capitán, The Captain's Daughter, Капитанската дъщеря, 大尉の娘

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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