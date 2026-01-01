Similar films for The Captain's Daughter
The Aristocratic Peasant Girl Romantic, Drama
1995, Russia
6.0
Boris Godunov Drama, History
1986, USSR / Czechoslovakia / West Germany / Poland
6.0
Late love Romantic
1983, USSR
8.0
The Queen of Spades Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Incognito from St. Petersburg Musical, Drama, Comedy
1977, USSR
6.0
Stantsionnyy smotritel Drama
1972, USSR
7.0
Ruslan and Ludmila Fantasy
1972, USSR
7.0
Balzaminov's Marriage Comedy
1964, USSR
7.0
Eugene Onegin Drama, Musical
1958, USSR
7.0
The Inspector-General Comedy
1952, USSR
7.0
Scarlet Flower Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.0
Girl Seeks Father Drama
1959, USSR
6.0