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Poster of Tenure
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Tenure
6.7

Tenure

, 2008
Tenure
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tenure
6.7

Cast

Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Charlie Thurber
Sasha Alexander
Sasha Alexander
Margaret
Gretchen Mol
Gretchen Mol
Elaine Grasso
David Koechner
David Koechner
Jay Hadley
Bob Gunton
Bob Gunton
William Thurber
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt
Beth
Michael Cudlitz
Michael Cudlitz
Tim
William Bogert
Dean Leakey
Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly
Warren
Ellen Tobie
Professor Hannah Slocumb
Director Mike Million
Writer Mike Million
Composer John Frizzell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 24 October 2009
Release date
24 October 2009 Russia Lizard 16+
24 October 2009 Kazakhstan
24 October 2009 USA
24 October 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production 120dB Films, Blowtorch Entertainment, Crucial Films
Also known as
Tenure, Daskalos tis plakas, Kızgın Rekabet, Um Professor em Apuros, Una cattedra per due, Соперница, Суперниця

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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