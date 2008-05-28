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5.7
Kinoafisha Films Vremya zemlyaniki
5.7

Vremya zemlyaniki

, 2008
Vremya zemlyaniki
Russia / Romantic / 18+
5.7

Cast

Vladimir Kolganov
Stas
Tatyana Kolganova
Tatyana Kolganova
Masha
Aleksandr Lykov
Aleksandr Lykov
Pyotr Petrovich
Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Big Observer
Sergey Migitsko
Sergey Migitsko
Fyodor Fyodorovich
Kseniya Katalymova
Kseniya Katalymova
Little Observer
Anna Aleksakhina
Anna Aleksakhina
Lyusya
Anna Slynko
Anna Slynko
Valya
Ivan Parshin
Ivan Parshin
Aleksey
Vitaly Saltykov
Vitaly Saltykov
Misha
Director Vitaliy Galilyuk
Writer Aleksandr Argutin, Vitaliy Galilyuk, Tatyana Mikhalchenko, Ivan Milov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 28 May 2008
Release date
28 May 2008 Russia 16+
28 May 2008 Kazakhstan
28 May 2008 Ukraine
Budget $100,000
Production Fontan
Also known as
Vremya zemlyaniki, Время земляники

Film rating

5.7
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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