Poster of Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts
1 poster
Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts

Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts

Glass: a portrait of Philip in twelve parts 18+
Country Australia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 7 September 2007
Release date
7 September 2007 Russia 12+
7 September 2007 Canada
7 September 2007 Kazakhstan
7 September 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $32,089
Production Independent Media, Kino Films, Mandalay Motion Pictures
Also known as
Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts, Glass, Glass - Philip portréja 12 felvonásban, Glass: A Portrait of Philip in 12 Parts, Philip Glass värld, Philip Glass w 12 częściach, Philip Glassin maailma, Гласс: Портрет Филипа в двенадцати частях, 菲利普葛拉斯12樂章
Director
Scott Hicks
Cast
Philip Glass
Woody Allen
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts
Shine 7.8
Shine (1996)
Gimme Danger 7.2
Gimme Danger (2016)
Fallen 6.2
Fallen (2015)
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2011)
The Boys Are Back 6.3
The Boys Are Back (2009)
No Reservations 7.1
No Reservations (2007)
Hearts in Atlantis 6.9
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
Snow Falling on Cedars 6.7
Snow Falling on Cedars (1999)
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul 8.0
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974)
Casting By 7.2
Casting By (2012)
Woody Allen: A Documentary 7.0
Woody Allen: A Documentary (2012)
Uncle Howard 6.9
Uncle Howard (2016)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[last lines]
Philip Glass I have a friend, uh, who's a writer. And he says that his writing is the antidote to the chaos of the world around him. I think, uh, that's a good description. He retreats into that world. That becomes more important to him than the world he sees. Uh, I suppose, uh, some people might not think that's such a great thing but he thinks it is. It's all real, it's just what you choose to establish as the core of your being. He makes the core of his life - oh, an act of imagination. Is it escape or is it liberation? I don't know. You tell me, I don't know, I have no idea, I don't know anything about these things. For him, that person, um, writing - is a, um - it's a reso - resolution of his life. It - it - it makes his life solid and real. Without, without that the world would overwhelm him with its chaos. So is it escape to become sane? Or - or is the insanity of the world - so which is the escape? I don't know.
[Applause, indistinct conversations]
Listen to the
soundtrack Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts
