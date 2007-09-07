[last lines]

Philip Glass I have a friend, uh, who's a writer. And he says that his writing is the antidote to the chaos of the world around him. I think, uh, that's a good description. He retreats into that world. That becomes more important to him than the world he sees. Uh, I suppose, uh, some people might not think that's such a great thing but he thinks it is. It's all real, it's just what you choose to establish as the core of your being. He makes the core of his life - oh, an act of imagination. Is it escape or is it liberation? I don't know. You tell me, I don't know, I have no idea, I don't know anything about these things. For him, that person, um, writing - is a, um - it's a reso - resolution of his life. It - it - it makes his life solid and real. Without, without that the world would overwhelm him with its chaos. So is it escape to become sane? Or - or is the insanity of the world - so which is the escape? I don't know.