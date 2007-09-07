ProductionIndependent Media, Kino Films, Mandalay Motion Pictures
Also known as
Glass: A Portrait of Philip in Twelve Parts, Glass, Glass - Philip portréja 12 felvonásban, Glass: A Portrait of Philip in 12 Parts, Philip Glass värld, Philip Glass w 12 częściach, Philip Glassin maailma, Гласс: Портрет Филипа в двенадцати частях, 菲利普葛拉斯12樂章
George Harrison: Living in the Material World(2011)
6.3
The Boys Are Back(2009)
7.1
No Reservations(2007)
6.9
Hearts in Atlantis(2001)
6.7
Snow Falling on Cedars(1999)
8.0
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul(1974)
7.2
Casting By(2012)
7.0
Woody Allen: A Documentary(2012)
6.9
Uncle Howard(2016)
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
7.3IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
[last lines]
Philip GlassI have a friend, uh, who's a writer. And he says that his writing is the antidote to the chaos of the world around him. I think, uh, that's a good description. He retreats into that world. That becomes more important to him than the world he sees. Uh, I suppose, uh, some people might not think that's such a great thing but he thinks it is. It's all real, it's just what you choose to establish as the core of your being. He makes the core of his life - oh, an act of imagination. Is it escape or is it liberation? I don't know. You tell me, I don't know, I have no idea, I don't know anything about these things. For him, that person, um, writing - is a, um - it's a reso - resolution of his life. It - it - it makes his life solid and real. Without, without that the world would overwhelm him with its chaos. So is it escape to become sane? Or - or is the insanity of the world - so which is the escape? I don't know.