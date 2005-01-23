[Justin see's Dr. Perry for the last time in his new office before leaving off to college]

Justin Cobb What happened?

Dr. Perry Lyman What do you mean?

Justin Cobb This place. It looks a little depressing.

Dr. Perry Lyman I don't know, I... I guess I stopped trying to be anything. I accepted myself and all my human disorder. You might wanna do the same. Do you remember when you were like, 13 or something, you were... You were always doing an impression of a newsman.

Justin Cobb [chuckles] I did?

Dr. Perry Lyman You were quite good.

Justin Cobb Sorry.

Dr. Perry Lyman If that's what you want to do, New York is the perfect place for you. Make the contacts, knock on doors.

[Dr. Perry lights a cigarette]

Dr. Perry Lyman Get the right haircut, take voice lessons. Might work. Then again. You'll have to deal with a lot of fear.

Justin Cobb I just came here for a checkup.

Dr. Perry Lyman Really? Justin, I'm sorry if I contributed to any feelings of shame you may have about your thumb. I've been reading up on it. Medically, psychologically, there's nothing really wrong with thumb sucking.

Justin Cobb I don't think I can agree with that.

Dr. Perry Lyman No, really. Look. Justin... there was nothing wrong with you.

Justin Cobb It felt like everything was wrong with me.

Dr. Perry Lyman That's 'cause we all wanna be problemless. To fix ourselves. We look for some magic solution to make us all better, but none of us really know what we're doing. And why is that so bad? That's all we humans can do. Guess. Try. Hope. But, Justin, just pray you don't fool yourself into thinking you've got the answer. Because that's bullshit. The trick is living without an answer. I think.

[both chuckle and laugh]