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Poster of Thumbsucker
6.8
Thumbsucker - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Thumbsucker
6.8

Thumbsucker

, 2005
Thumbsucker
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Thumbsucker
6.8
Thumbsucker - Trailer
Thumbsucker  Trailer

Cast

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Perry Lyman
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Audrey Cobb
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Kelli Garner
Kelli Garner
Rebecca
Lou Taylor Pucci
Justin Cobb
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Mike Cobb
Ted Beckman
Stoner Guy
Benjamin Bratt
Benjamin Bratt
Matt Schramm
Arvin V. Entena
Perry Lyman's Assistant
Tyler Gannon
Stoner Chick
Allen Go
Biology Teacher
Director Mike Mills
Writer Walter Kirn, Mike Mills
Composer Tim DeLaughter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 23 September 2006
World premiere 23 January 2005
Release date
23 January 2005 Russia
6 September 2006 France
28 October 2005 Great Britain
28 October 2005 Ireland
23 January 2005 Kazakhstan
23 January 2005 USA
23 January 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,138,742
Production Bob Yari Productions, This Is That Productions, Cinema-Go-Go
Also known as
Thumbsucker, Age Difficile Obscur, Başparmak, Chupa no Dedo, Čiulpiantis nykštį, Cu degetu-n gura, Impulsividade, Impulso Adolecente, Impulso adolescente, Rodzinka, Thumbsucker - Bleib wie du bist!, Thumbsucker - Il succhiapollice, Ujj-függő, Ο πιπίλας, Вреден навик, Дурная привычка, Погана звичка, サムサッカー

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Thumbsucker - Trailer
Thumbsucker Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[Justin see's Dr. Perry for the last time in his new office before leaving off to college]
Justin Cobb What happened?
Dr. Perry Lyman What do you mean?
Justin Cobb This place. It looks a little depressing.
Dr. Perry Lyman I don't know, I... I guess I stopped trying to be anything. I accepted myself and all my human disorder. You might wanna do the same. Do you remember when you were like, 13 or something, you were... You were always doing an impression of a newsman.
Justin Cobb [chuckles] I did?
Dr. Perry Lyman You were quite good.
Justin Cobb Sorry.
Dr. Perry Lyman If that's what you want to do, New York is the perfect place for you. Make the contacts, knock on doors.
[Dr. Perry lights a cigarette]
Dr. Perry Lyman Get the right haircut, take voice lessons. Might work. Then again. You'll have to deal with a lot of fear.
Justin Cobb I just came here for a checkup.
Dr. Perry Lyman Really? Justin, I'm sorry if I contributed to any feelings of shame you may have about your thumb. I've been reading up on it. Medically, psychologically, there's nothing really wrong with thumb sucking.
Justin Cobb I don't think I can agree with that.
Dr. Perry Lyman No, really. Look. Justin... there was nothing wrong with you.
Justin Cobb It felt like everything was wrong with me.
Dr. Perry Lyman That's 'cause we all wanna be problemless. To fix ourselves. We look for some magic solution to make us all better, but none of us really know what we're doing. And why is that so bad? That's all we humans can do. Guess. Try. Hope. But, Justin, just pray you don't fool yourself into thinking you've got the answer. Because that's bullshit. The trick is living without an answer. I think.
[both chuckle and laugh]
Dr. Perry Lyman [Dr. Perry chuckles and lights another cigarette] I think.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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