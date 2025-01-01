Menu
Awards and nominations of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Hero
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
