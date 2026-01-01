Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Song
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Movie
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
