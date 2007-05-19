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Poster of The 11th Hour
7.4
The 11th Hour - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The 11th Hour
7.4

The 11th Hour

, 2007
The 11th Hour
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The 11th Hour
7.4
The 11th Hour - Trailer
The 11th Hour  Trailer

Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Self - Narrator
Kenny Ausubel
Self - Founder, Bioneers
Thom Hartmann
Self - Author, The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight
Wangari Maathai
Self - Founder, Greenbelt Movement, 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Sandra Postel
Self - Director, Global Water Policy Project
Paul Stamets
Self - Mycologist, Author, Mycelium Running
David Orr
Self - Chair, Environmental Studies Program, Oberlin College
Stephen Hawking
Self - Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, Cambridge University
Oren Lyons
Self - Faithkeeper, Turtle Clan, Onondaga Nation, Haudenosaunee, Six Nations, Iroquois Confederacy
Andrew Revkin
Self - Author & Science Reporter, New York Times
Director Nadia Conners, Leila Conners
Writer Leila Conners, Nadia Conners, Leonardo DiCaprio
Composer Jean-Pascal Beintus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 31 January 2008
World premiere 19 May 2007
Release date
19 May 2007 Russia 12+
15 September 2011 Estonia
1 October 2007 Iceland
19 May 2007 Kazakhstan
17 August 2007 USA
19 May 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $985,207
Production Appian Way, Greenhour, Tree Media Group
Also known as
The 11th Hour, La última hora, 11-ят чaс, 11. stunda, 11. tund, 11th Hour - 5 vor 12, A 11ª Hora, A Última Hora, Az utolsó óra, Ceasul al 11-lea, I elfte timmen, La 11e heure, La 11ème heure - Le dernier virage, La hora 11, Leonardo DiCaprio Presents The 11th Hour, Sospecha mortal, Yhdestoista hetki, Za pięć dwunasta, Одиннадцатый час, 第十一个小时

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The 11th Hour - Trailer
The 11th Hour Trailer
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Quotes

Stephen Hawking One can see from space how the human race has changed the Earth. Nearly all of the available land has been cleared of forest and is now used for agriculture or urban development. The polar icecaps are shrinking and the desert areas are increasing. At night, the Earth is no longer dark, but large areas are lit up. All of this is evidence that human exploitation of the planet is reaching a critical limit. But human demands and expectations are ever-increasing. We cannot continue to pollute the atmosphere, poison the ocean and exhaust the land. There isn't any more available.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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