Kinoafisha Films Alice in Wonderland Alice in Wonderland Awards

Awards and nominations of Alice in Wonderland 2010

Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
