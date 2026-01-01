Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Cider House Rules
The Cider House Rules Awards
Awards and nominations of The Cider House Rules 1999
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Golden Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
