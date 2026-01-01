Menu
Awards and nominations of The Cider House Rules 1999

Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Golden Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
