|26 December 2002
|Russia
|Каскад
|0+
|19 September 2002
|Australia
|21 June 2002
|Belgium
|12
|28 June 2002
|Brazil
|21 June 2002
|Canada
|29 August 2002
|Czechia
|U
|26 March 2003
|Denmark
|18 October 2002
|Estonia
|6 September 2002
|Finland
|K-7
|26 June 2002
|France
|4 July 2002
|Germany
|4 October 2002
|Great Britain
|18 October 2002
|Ireland
|21 June 2002
|Italy
|8 March 2003
|Japan
|26 December 2002
|Kazakhstan
|28 June 2002
|Mexico
|27 June 2002
|Netherlands
|19 July 2002
|South Korea
|4 July 2002
|Spain
|6 September 2002
|Sweden
|21 June 2002
|USA
|26 December 2002
|Ukraine
Disney promoted the film with trailers that inserted Stitch into several of its 'classic' titles. Examples: The Little Mermaid (1989): Stitch surfs a wave that comes crashing down on Ariel. Beauty and the Beast (1991): Stitch causes the chandelier to come down during the ballroom scene, almost crushing Belle and the Beast. Aladdin (1992): Stitch snatches Princess Jasmine from Aladdin during the magic‑carpet ride to 'A Whole New World'. The Lion King (1994): Stitch takes Simba's place atop Pride Rock during the opening 'Circle of Life'.