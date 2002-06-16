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Poster of Lilo & Stitch
7.0
Lilo & Stitch - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lilo & Stitch
7.0

Lilo & Stitch

, 2002
Lilo & Stitch
USA / Family, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lilo & Stitch
7.0
Lilo & Stitch - Trailer
Lilo & Stitch  Trailer

Synopsis

A Hawaiian girl adopts an unusual pet who is actually a notorious extra-terrestrial fugitive.

Cast

Chris Sanders
Chris Sanders
Stitch
Daveigh Chase
Daveigh Chase
Lilo
Tia Carrere
Tia Carrere
Nani
David Ogden Stiers
David Ogden Stiers
Jumba
Kevin Macdonald
Kevin Macdonald
Kevin McDonald
Pleakley
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Cobra Bubbles
Zoe Caldwell
Grand Councilwoman
Jason Scott Lee
Jason Scott Lee
David Kawena
Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson
Captain Gantu
Susan Hegarty
Rescue Lady
Director Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
Writer Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
Composer Alan Silvestri
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 27 June 2002
World premiere 16 June 2002
Release date
26 December 2002 Russia Каскад 0+
19 September 2002 Australia
21 June 2002 Belgium 12
28 June 2002 Brazil
21 June 2002 Canada
29 August 2002 Czechia U
26 March 2003 Denmark
18 October 2002 Estonia
6 September 2002 Finland K-7
26 June 2002 France
4 July 2002 Germany
4 October 2002 Great Britain
18 October 2002 Ireland
21 June 2002 Italy
8 March 2003 Japan
26 December 2002 Kazakhstan
28 June 2002 Mexico
27 June 2002 Netherlands
19 July 2002 South Korea
4 July 2002 Spain
6 September 2002 Sweden
21 June 2002 USA
26 December 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $274,749,220
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Feature Animation Florida
Also known as
Lilo & Stitch, Lilo y Stitch, Лило и Стич, Lilo, Lilo et Stitch, Lilo & Stitch - A csillagkutya, Lilo & Stitch: The IMAX Experience, Lilo at tahiin, Lilo da'stich'i, Lilo dan Jahit, Lilo i Stich, Lilo i Stitch, Lilo in Zverca, Lilo ir Stičas, Lilo og Stitch, Lilo și Stitch, Lilo V'Stich, Lilo va Stich, Lilo ve stiç, Lilo və Stiç, Λίλο & Στιτς, Лило мен Стич, Ліло та Стіч, リロ＆スティッチ, 扮嘢小魔星, 星際寶貝, 릴로와 스티치, Lilo och Stitch, Lilo und Stitch, ლილო & სტიჩი, Lilo en Stitch, 릴로 & 스티치 1, Lilo a Stitch, Lilo and Stitch, Lilo e Stitch, 릴로 & 스티치

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2025

Film Trailers

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Lilo & Stitch - Trailer
Lilo & Stitch Trailer
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Quotes

[Stitch is running away]
Lilo "'Ohana" means "family." "Family" means "no one gets left behind." But if you want to leave, you can. I'll remember you though.
[looking at her picture of her dead parents]
Lilo I remember everyone that leaves.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Disney promoted the film with trailers that inserted Stitch into several of its 'classic' titles. Examples: The Little Mermaid (1989): Stitch surfs a wave that comes crashing down on Ariel. Beauty and the Beast (1991): Stitch causes the chandelier to come down during the ballroom scene, almost crushing Belle and the Beast. Aladdin (1992): Stitch snatches Princess Jasmine from Aladdin during the magic‑carpet ride to 'A Whole New World'. The Lion King (1994): Stitch takes Simba's place atop Pride Rock during the opening 'Circle of Life'.

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