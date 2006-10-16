Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Aria salata, L'
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Aria salata, L'

Aria salata, L'

Aria salata, L' 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 16 October 2006
Release date
16 October 2006 Italy
23 March 2007 USA
Budget €600
Worldwide Gross $521,556
Production Bianca Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
L'aria salata, Salty Air, Felismerés, Słone powietrze, Sós lég, Vent salé, 海风
Director
Alessandro Angelini
Cast
Giorgio Pasotti
Giorgio Pasotti
Giorgio Colangeli
Emanuel Bevilacqua
Michela Cescon
Michela Cescon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Aria salata, L'
Raise Your Head 6.4
Raise Your Head (2009)
20 Cigarettes 7.1
20 Cigarettes (2010)
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy 7.2
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy (2012)
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa (2015)
La nostra vita 6.7
La nostra vita (2010)
Guests in a Villa 6.0
Guests in a Villa (2020)
The Great Beauty 7.2
The Great Beauty (2013)
Piuma 6.2
Piuma (2016)
First Love 6.3
First Love (2004)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more