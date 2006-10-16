Menu
Aria salata, L'
Aria salata, L'
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
16 October 2006
Release date
16 October 2006
Italy
23 March 2007
USA
Budget
€600
Worldwide Gross
$521,556
Production
Bianca Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
L'aria salata, Salty Air, Felismerés, Słone powietrze, Sós lég, Vent salé, 海风
Director
Alessandro Angelini
Cast
Giorgio Pasotti
Giorgio Colangeli
Emanuel Bevilacqua
Michela Cescon
Cast and Crew
