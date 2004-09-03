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Poster of Palindromes
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Palindromes
5.4

Palindromes

, 2004
Palindromes
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Palindromes
5.4

Cast

Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin
Joyce Victor
Richard Masur
Steve Victor
Matthew Faber
Mark Wiener
Angela Pietropinto
Mrs. Wiener
Valerie Shusterov
'Judah' Aviva
Hannah Freiman
Will Denton
Rachel Corr
Sharon Wilkins
Shayna Levine
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
'Mark' Aviva
Hillary B. Smith
Robin Wallace
Director Todd Solondz
Writer Todd Solondz
Composer Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 3 September 2004
Release date
24 November 2005 Russia Кино без границ
17 June 2005 Austria
24 November 2005 Belarus
9 March 2005 France
14 March 2005 Germany 12
6 May 2005 Great Britain 15
6 May 2005 Ireland 16
24 November 2005 Kazakhstan
3 September 2004 USA
13 July 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $809,686
Production Extra Large Pictures
Also known as
Palindromes, Palíndromos, Palindrómák, Palindrome, Palindromeja, Palindromer, Palindromes - nyrjähtänyt rakkaustarina, Palindromuri, Palindromy, Перевёртыши, おわらない物語　アビバの場合

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Mark Wiener People always end up the way they started out. No one ever changes. They think they do but they don't. If you're the depressed type now that's the way you'll always be. If you're the mindless happy type now, that's the way you'll be when you grow up. You might lose some weight, your face may clear up, get a body tan, breast enlargement, a sex change, it makes no difference. Essentially, from in front, from behind. Whether you're 13 or 50, you will always be the same.
'Mark' Aviva Victor Are you the same?
Mark Wiener Yeah.
'Mark' Aviva Victor Are you glad you're the same?
Mark Wiener It doesn't matter if I'm glad. There's no freewill. I mean, I have no choice but to chose what I choose, to do as I do, to live as I live. Ultimately, we're all just robots programmed abritrarily by nature's genetic code
'Mark' Aviva Victor Isn't there any hope?
Mark Wiener For what? We hope or despair because of the way we've been programmed. Genes and randomness, that's all there is and none of it matters.
'Mark' Aviva Victor Does that mean you're never going get married and have children?
Mark Wiener I have no anent desire to get married or have kids. But that's beyond my control. Really, it makes no difference. Since the planet's fast running out of natural resources and we won't make it into the next century.
'Mark' Aviva Victor What if you're wrong? What if there is a God?
Mark Wiener That makes me feel better.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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