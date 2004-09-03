Mark Wiener People always end up the way they started out. No one ever changes. They think they do but they don't. If you're the depressed type now that's the way you'll always be. If you're the mindless happy type now, that's the way you'll be when you grow up. You might lose some weight, your face may clear up, get a body tan, breast enlargement, a sex change, it makes no difference. Essentially, from in front, from behind. Whether you're 13 or 50, you will always be the same.

'Mark' Aviva Victor Are you the same?

Mark Wiener Yeah.

'Mark' Aviva Victor Are you glad you're the same?

Mark Wiener It doesn't matter if I'm glad. There's no freewill. I mean, I have no choice but to chose what I choose, to do as I do, to live as I live. Ultimately, we're all just robots programmed abritrarily by nature's genetic code

'Mark' Aviva Victor Isn't there any hope?

Mark Wiener For what? We hope or despair because of the way we've been programmed. Genes and randomness, that's all there is and none of it matters.

'Mark' Aviva Victor Does that mean you're never going get married and have children?

Mark Wiener I have no anent desire to get married or have kids. But that's beyond my control. Really, it makes no difference. Since the planet's fast running out of natural resources and we won't make it into the next century.

'Mark' Aviva Victor What if you're wrong? What if there is a God?