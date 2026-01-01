Similar films for Commander of the Ship
The Communist Drama
1957, USSR
7.0
The sea is calling Drama
1956, USSR
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Malva Drama
1955, USSR
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I Am a Sailor of the Black Sea Fleet Drama
1944, USSR
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Viburnum Grove Drama
1953, USSR
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The Guarneri Quartet Drama
1978, USSR
5.0
Taynoe golosovanie Drama
1980, USSR
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Tsirkachonok Drama
1979, USSR
5.0
Yulka Drama
1972, USSR
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Serebryanye truby Drama
1970, USSR
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Sumka, polnaya serdets Drama
1964, USSR
5.0
Serebryanyy trener Drama
1963, USSR
5.0