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Poster of Commander of the Ship
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Commander of the Ship
6.8

Commander of the Ship

, 1954
Komandir korablya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Commander of the Ship
6.8

Cast

Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Andrey Vysotin - kapitan III ranga
Anatoli Verbitsky
Igor - kapitan III ranga
Lyudmila Sokolova
Tatyana Svetova
Boris Aleksandrovich Smirnov
Terentiy Zolotov - kapitan II ranga
Nina Krachkovskaya
Natasha Zolotova
Viktor Dobrovolsky
vitse-admiral Serov
Vladimir Balashov
Nikolay Paramonov - kapitan-leytemannt
Vsevolod Tyagushev
Ippolit Kiparisov - kapitan-leytenant
Igor Gorbachyov
Plakusha - leytenant
Isai Gurov
Rossinskiy - shturman
Director Vladimir Brown
Writer Grigoriy Koltunov, Grigori Skulski, Leonid M. Zaitsev
Composer Vadim Gomolyaka, Igor Shamo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 5 April 1954
Release date
5 April 1954 Russia 12+
17 September 1954 Czechoslovakia
5 April 1954 USSR
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Komandir korablya, Командир корабля, Im fernen Hafen, Távoli kikötö, Teräskyntäjät

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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