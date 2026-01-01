Menu
Awards and nominations of Traffic 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2001 Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
