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Poster of Target
6.6
Target - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Target
6.6

Target

, 2011
Mishen
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Target
6.6
Target - Trailer
Target  Trailer

Synopsis

In 2020, a group of wealthy Muscovites traveling to a complex of abandoned astrophysics, where rumors say they have enough power to stop the aging process.

Cast

Maksim Sukhanov
Maksim Sukhanov
Victor
Danila Kozlovsky
Danila Kozlovsky
Mitya
Daniela Stoyanovich
Daniela Stoyanovich
Anna
Nina Loshchinina
Nina Loshchinina
Taya
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Nikolay
Justine Waddell
Justine Waddell
Zoe
Aleksandra Bogdanova
Aleksandra Bogdanova
Olya
Anton Olegovitsj Habarov
Anton Olegovitsj Habarov
Andrey
Yevgeny Knyazev
Yevgeny Knyazev
Culinary politician
Natalya Kolyakanova
Natalya Kolyakanova
Director Alexander Zeldovich
Writer Vladimir Sorokin, Alexander Zeldovich
Composer Leonid Desyatnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 February 2011
Release date
30 June 2011 Russia Интерсинема
30 June 2011 Belarus
30 June 2011 Kazakhstan
30 June 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $73,153
Production Ren Film
Also known as
Mishen, Target, Cel, Meta, Target - Die Zone ewiger Jugend, Мишень

Film rating

6.6
Rate 17 votes
5.6 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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