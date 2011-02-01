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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Target
6.6
Target
, 2011
Mishen
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Target
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Synopsis
In 2020, a group of wealthy Muscovites traveling to a complex of abandoned astrophysics, where rumors say they have enough power to stop the aging process.
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Cast
Maksim Sukhanov
Victor
Danila Kozlovsky
Mitya
Daniela Stoyanovich
Anna
Nina Loshchinina
Taya
Vitaly Kishchenko
Nikolay
Justine Waddell
Zoe
Aleksandra Bogdanova
Olya
Anton Olegovitsj Habarov
Andrey
Yevgeny Knyazev
Culinary politician
Natalya Kolyakanova
Director
Alexander Zeldovich
Writer
Vladimir Sorokin
,
Alexander Zeldovich
Composer
Leonid Desyatnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 38 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 February 2011
Release date
30 June 2011
Russia
Интерсинема
30 June 2011
Belarus
30 June 2011
Kazakhstan
30 June 2011
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$73,153
Production
Ren Film
Also known as
Mishen, Target, Cel, Meta, Target - Die Zone ewiger Jugend, Мишень
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
17
votes
5.6
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