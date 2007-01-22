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Poster of Dedication
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Dedication
6.8

Dedication

, 2007
Dedication
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dedication
6.8

Cast

Charlene Biton
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Lucy Reilly
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup
Henry Roth
Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman
Cassidy Hinkle
Cassidy
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Cassidy's Mom
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Rudy Holt
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Arthur Planck
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Christine Taylor
Christine Taylor
Allison
Director Justin Theroux
Writer David Bromberg
Composer Edward Shearmur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 22 January 2007
Release date
22 January 2007 Russia 18+
2 May 2008 Canada
22 January 2007 Kazakhstan
22 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $407,511
Production First Look International, Hart-Lunsford Pictures, Plum Pictures
Also known as
Dedication, À livre ouvert, Afosiosi, Atsidavimas, Buscando amar, Dedykacja, Enamorado, Nélküled nem megy, Srdcem proti rozumu, Tận Hiến, Uma História de Amor, Любовна история, Посвящение, A Livre Ouvert

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Henry Okay, uh, before we can, uh... work effectively with one another, I think we should be comfortable. So, ten minutes, okay? Then - then work. Okay? Go. Okay, I'll start. Uh, I hate my mother. I hate my goddamn dead father more. Rudy was the only friend I ever had. I had a girlfriend once who I used to like to masturbate to more than have sex with. Carrots and snakes frighten me. Umm... I'm superstitious about the numbers...
[holds up three fingers, then six fingers, then seven fingers, crosses himself, blows into his fist, and makes a motion as if to throw the breath away]
Henry I can only stir things counterclockwise, and I know that if I don't, something bad will happen. I take size eleven-and-a-half shoe. I don't have a favourite book. Umm... Oh... What's crucial? Oh, I don't drive or ride in cars. Statistically speaking, you have a 100% chance of being in an accident in your lifetime. They're death boxes. I give to Amnesty International on the off chance I'm ever imprisoned and tortured for my political beliefs. Paradoxically, I have no political beliefs. Umm... life is pain. Black kids are cuter than white ones. What's important? Uh... I didn't mean it when I compared you to our waitress. I was only trying to hurt you. I could've been meaner about your looks, and what I would've said would have made you cry. Umm... I have a towel I can't throw out 'cause it may have feelings. When I ejaculate, I go into deep depressions. Though by any standard you're a nice person, I deeply resent having to work with you. I love Japanese monster movies. Gamera, specifically.
Lucy Gamera movies?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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