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Poster of Magnus
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Magnus
5.4

Magnus

, 2007
Magnus
Estonia, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Magnus
5.4

Cast

Kristjan Kasearu
Mart Laisk
Merle Jääger
Kerli Toim
Marika Korolev
Anu Aaremäe
Director Kadri Kõusaar
Writer Kadri Kõusaar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 18 May 2007
Release date
18 May 2007 Russia 16+
23 May 2008 Estonia
13 June 2007 Finland
18 May 2007 France
23 November 2007 Greece
18 May 2007 Kazakhstan
8 February 2008 Latvia
18 October 2007 Poland
18 May 2007 Ukraine
Budget $550,000
Production Donus Films, Vitamin K Film
Also known as
Magnus, Μάγκνους, Магнус

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Father I used to think that the highest form of humanity was a robot. I thought all emotions were relics of our animal past. The highest form of man was a robot: totally rational. Now I realized it's actually the other way round. Science is at the animal level. Humanity starts above that. If you lose your faith you also lose your ideals. I don't have a clue where you are going. Estonia and other advanced countries will gradually become extinct as their birth rates collapse. In the developing countries there is no problem as they have kept their gods. Their life has a meaning. But in a consumer society people's lives are pointless. It is impossible to define the meaning of life scientifically.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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