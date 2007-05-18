Father I used to think that the highest form of humanity was a robot. I thought all emotions were relics of our animal past. The highest form of man was a robot: totally rational. Now I realized it's actually the other way round. Science is at the animal level. Humanity starts above that. If you lose your faith you also lose your ideals. I don't have a clue where you are going. Estonia and other advanced countries will gradually become extinct as their birth rates collapse. In the developing countries there is no problem as they have kept their gods. Their life has a meaning. But in a consumer society people's lives are pointless. It is impossible to define the meaning of life scientifically.