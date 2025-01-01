Menu
Awards and nominations of Avatar 2009

Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010 Venice Film Festival 2010
Most Creative 3D Film Stereoscopic Film of the Year
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
