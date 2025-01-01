Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar
Avatar Awards
Awards and nominations of Avatar 2009
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010
Most Creative 3D Film Stereoscopic Film of the Year
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree