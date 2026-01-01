Menu
Awards and nominations of The Crying Game 1992

Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
