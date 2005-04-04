ProductionUniversal Pictures, Working Title Films, Misher Films
Also known as
The Interpreter, La intérprete, Tolken, A Intérprete, L'interprète, A tolmács, Çevirmen, Die Dolmetscherin, I diermineas, Người Phiên Dịch, Prevajalka, Prevoditeljica, Tlmočníčka, Tłumaczka, Tlumočnice, Tõlk, Traducatoarea, Tulkki, Vertėja, Η διερμηνέας, Переводчица, Перекладач, Преводачката, Преводилац, ザ・インタープリター, 雙面翻譯, Prevodilac, พลิกแผนสังหาร
Zuwanie[reading from the dedication of a book he wrote decades earlier]THE GUNFIRE AROUND us makes it hard to hear. But the human voice is different from other sounds. It can be heard over noises that bury everything else. Even when it's not shouting. Even when it's just a whisper. Even the lowest whisper can be heard - -over armies... when it's telling the truth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.