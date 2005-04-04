Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Interpreter
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Interpreter
6.6

The Interpreter

, 2005
The Interpreter
Great Britain, USA, France / Action, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Interpreter
6.6

Synopsis

Political intrigue and deception unfold inside the United Nations, where a U.S. Secret Service agent is assigned to investigate an interpreter who overhears an assassination plot.

Cast

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Silvia Broome
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Tobin Keller
Antonio Meneses Saillant
Yvan Attal
Yvan Attal
Philippe
Lynne Deragon
Dana Eskelson
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Dot Woods
Bill Richards
Tsai Chin
Tsai Chin
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez
Eric Keenleyside
Rory Robb
Jesper Christensen
Jesper Christensen
Nils Lud
Director Sydney Pollack
Writer Scott Frank, Steven Zaillian, Martin Stellman, Brian Ward, Charles Randolph
Composer James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 4 April 2005
Release date
21 July 2005 Russia UPI 16+
28 April 2005 Argentina
22 April 2005 Austria
21 July 2005 Belarus
1 June 2005 Belgium
21 April 2005 Brazil
22 April 2005 China
21 April 2005 Croatia
14 July 2005 Czechia
27 May 2005 Denmark
20 April 2005 Egypt
29 April 2005 Estonia
15 April 2005 Finland
8 June 2005 France
21 July 2005 Georgia
21 April 2005 Germany
15 April 2005 Great Britain
8 April 2005 Greece
21 April 2005 Hong Kong
14 April 2005 Hungary
15 April 2005 Iceland
15 April 2005 Ireland
21 April 2005 Israel
28 October 2005 Italy
21 May 2005 Japan
21 July 2005 Kazakhstan
24 May 2005 Kuwait
15 April 2005 Lithuania
22 April 2005 Mexico
14 April 2005 Netherlands
15 April 2005 North Macedonia
15 April 2005 Norway
2 June 2005 Peru
20 April 2005 Philippines
15 April 2005 Poland
14 April 2005 Portugal
10 June 2005 Romania
21 April 2005 Singapore
12 April 2005 Slovenia
22 April 2005 South Korea
15 April 2005 Spain
15 April 2005 Sweden
1 June 2005 Switzerland
15 April 2005 Taiwan
21 April 2005 Thailand
22 April 2005 Turkey
20 April 2005 UAE
22 April 2005 USA
21 July 2005 Ukraine
3 June 2005 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $162,944,923
Production Universal Pictures, Working Title Films, Misher Films
Also known as
The Interpreter, La intérprete, Tolken, A Intérprete, L'interprète, A tolmács, Çevirmen, Die Dolmetscherin, I diermineas, Người Phiên Dịch, Prevajalka, Prevoditeljica, Tlmočníčka, Tłumaczka, Tlumočnice, Tõlk, Traducatoarea, Tulkki, Vertėja, Η διερμηνέας, Переводчица, Перекладач, Преводачката, Преводилац, ザ・インタープリター, 雙面翻譯, Prevodilac, พลิกแผนสังหาร

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Interpreter

Quotes

Zuwanie [reading from the dedication of a book he wrote decades earlier] THE GUNFIRE AROUND us makes it hard to hear. But the human voice is different from other sounds. It can be heard over noises that bury everything else. Even when it's not shouting. Even when it's just a whisper. Even the lowest whisper can be heard - -over armies... when it's telling the truth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Interpreter

Fair Game
Fair Game Action, Thriller, Biography, Drama
2010, USA
7.0
Havana
Havana Drama
1990, USA
6.0
The Peacemaker
The Peacemaker Action, Thriller
1997, USA
6.0
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace Drama, Documentary
2018, USA
7.0
The Interpreter
The Interpreter Drama
2018, Czechia / Austria / Slovakia
6.0
Secret in Their Eyes
Secret in Their Eyes Detective, Romantic, Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, USA
6.0
Grace of Monaco
Grace of Monaco Drama, Biography
2014, France / USA / Belgium / Italy
6.0
The Debt
The Debt Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
7.0
State of Play
State of Play Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
6.0
Duplicity
Duplicity Comedy, Thriller
2009, USA
5.0
That Evening Sun
That Evening Sun Drama
2009, USA
7.0
The International
The International Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more