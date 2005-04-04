Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Interpreter

THE GUNFIRE AROUND us makes it hard to hear. But the human voice is different from other sounds. It can be heard over noises that bury everything else. Even when it's not shouting. Even when it's just a whisper. Even the lowest whisper can be heard - -over armies... when it's telling the truth.

[reading from the dedication of a book he wrote decades earlier]

Zuwanie [reading from the dedication of a book he wrote decades earlier] THE GUNFIRE AROUND us makes it hard to hear. But the human voice is different from other sounds. It can be heard over noises that bury everything else. Even when it's not shouting. Even when it's just a whisper. Even the lowest whisper can be heard - -over armies... when it's telling the truth.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.