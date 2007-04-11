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Poster of Gagarin's Grandson
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Gagarin's Grandson
5.9

Gagarin's Grandson

, 2007
Vnuk Gagarina
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Gagarin's Grandson
5.9

Cast

Gennadiy Nazarov
Fyodor Vnukov
Done Lema
Gendos (Gena Gagarin)
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
Tolyan Titov
Natalya Rogozhkina
Natalya Rogozhkina
Greta
Sergey Ugryumov
Sergey Ugryumov
Viktor Vaisilyevich
Linda Tabagari
Elya
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Petrovna - direktor detskogo doma
Natalya Zayakina
Sosedka
Natalya Gorshkova
Voslitatelnitsa
Anna Gulyarenko
Alla Ivanovna - direktor shkoly
Director Andrey Panin, Tamara Vladimirtseva
Writer Natalya Nazarova
Composer Igor Zubkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 11 April 2007
Release date
11 April 2007 Russia Централ Партнершип
12 April 2007 Belarus
24 May 2007 Estonia
12 April 2007 Kazakhstan
2 June 2007 USA
12 April 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $7,066
Production Vvys
Also known as
Vnuk Gagarina, Gagarin unokája, Gagarin's Grandson, Gagarina mazdēls, Gagarini lapselaps, Wnuk Gagarina, Внук Гагарина

Film rating

5.9
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6.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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