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5.9
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Gagarin's Grandson
5.9
Gagarin's Grandson
, 2007
Vnuk Gagarina
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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5.9
Cast
Gennadiy Nazarov
Fyodor Vnukov
Done Lema
Gendos (Gena Gagarin)
Andrey Panin
Tolyan Titov
Natalya Rogozhkina
Greta
Sergey Ugryumov
Viktor Vaisilyevich
Linda Tabagari
Elya
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Petrovna - direktor detskogo doma
Natalya Zayakina
Sosedka
Natalya Gorshkova
Voslitatelnitsa
Anna Gulyarenko
Alla Ivanovna - direktor shkoly
Director
Andrey Panin
,
Tamara Vladimirtseva
Writer
Natalya Nazarova
Composer
Igor Zubkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
11 April 2007
Release date
11 April 2007
Russia
Централ Партнершип
12 April 2007
Belarus
24 May 2007
Estonia
12 April 2007
Kazakhstan
2 June 2007
USA
12 April 2007
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$7,066
Production
Vvys
Also known as
Vnuk Gagarina, Gagarin unokája, Gagarin's Grandson, Gagarina mazdēls, Gagarini lapselaps, Wnuk Gagarina, Внук Гагарина
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Film rating
5.9
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10
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Stills
Quotes
Gendos
I thought that being Russian means one's state of soul, not the color of his skin.
Showtimes
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