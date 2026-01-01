Menu
Films
Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls Awards
Awards and nominations of Dreamgirls 2006
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Oscars Cheer Moment
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Nominee
Best Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
