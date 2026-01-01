Menu
Awards and nominations of Paper Moon 1973

Academy Awards, USA 1974 Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
