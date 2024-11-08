Menu
Film festivals
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Events
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024
All nominated films "Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival" in 2024
Site
Estonia
Date
8 November 2024 - 24 November 2024
Best Film Award / Best Film
All nominees
Dreaming of Lions
Sonhar com Leões
Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Show all nominees
Best First Feature Film Award
No Dogs Allowed
No Dogs Allowed
Felix Ruple, Steve Bache
Winner
Critics' Pick / Special Jury Mention
Alucina (Fishgirl)
Alucina (Fishgirl)
Javier Cutrona
Winner
/ Best Documentary
All nominees
Never Too Late
Ye ye nai nai na xie shi
Yang Lizhu
Show all nominees
Rebel with a Cause Award / Best Rebels Short
All nominees
Occhio
Occhio
Weronika Malinowska, Dorottya Molnár, Mischa Kissin, Giulia Falciani, Christoph Mohr
Occhio
Occhio
Weronika Malinowska, Dorottya Molnár, Mischa Kissin, Giulia Falciani, Christoph Mohr
Show all nominees
Just Film Award / International Youth Competition Programme
All nominees
Het Boek van Alle Dingen
Het Boek van Alle Dingen
Ineke Houtman
Neon Dreaming
Rêver en néon
Marie-Claire Marcotte
Show all nominees
/ Panorama
All nominees
The Night Practice
Antrenamentul de Noapte
Bogdan Alecsandru
Show all nominees
Rebel with a Cause Award / Best Director
Ruiqi Lu
Contact Lens
Winner
Best Director / First Feature Competition
All nominees
6.6
Sun Never Again
Sunce nikad vise
David Jovanovic
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Emilios Avraam
Show all nominees
Best Film Award / Children's competition
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Joram Willink, Nóra Lakos, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky, Claudia Sümeghy, Maaike Neve
Winner
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Joram Willink, Nóra Lakos, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky, Claudia Sümeghy, Maaike Neve
Winner
Best Director / Baltic Film Competition
6.4
Drowning Dry
Laurynas Bareisa
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
All nominees
Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Dreaming of Lions
Show all nominees
Best Director / Critic's Picks Competition
I, the Song
I, the Song
Dechen Roder
Winner
Best Script
Empire of the Rabbits
Empire of the Rabbits
Seyfettin Tokmak
Winner
Audience Award
Pyre
Pyre
Winner
Pyre
Pyre
Winner
Best Cinematographer
Empire of the Rabbits
Empire of the Rabbits
Claudia Becerril Bulos
Winner
Best First Feature / First Feature Competition
All nominees
6.6
Sun Never Again
Sunce nikad vise
David Jovanovic
Show all nominees
Rebel with a Cause Award / Rebels with a Cause Competition
All nominees
9.3
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened
Vladan Nikolic
9.3
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened
Vladan Nikolic, Julie Deffet, Shireen Khaled
Contact Lens
He ma pi fu
Ruiqi Lu
Show all nominees
Shorts and Animation Competition / Best Animation Short
All nominees
6.3
Tako Tsubo
Eva Pedraza, Fanny Sorgo
It Shouldn't Rain Tomorrow
Amanhã Não Dão Chuva
Maria Trigo Teixeira
The Meatseller
The Meatseller
Margherita Giusti
La Voix des Sirènes
La Voix des Sirènes
Gianluigi Toccafondo
6.3
Tako Tsubo
Eva Pedraza, Fanny Sorgo
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours
Sasha Svirsky
Miserable Miracle
Misérable Miracle
Ryo Orikasa
Progress Mining
Progress Mining
Gabriel Böhmer
Joko
Joko
Izabela Plucinska
I Died in Irpin
I Died in Irpin
Anastasia Falileieva
Maybe Elephants
Kanskje det var elefanter
Torill Kove
Tennis, Oranges
Tennis, Oranges
Sean Pecknold
The Bleacher
The Bleacher
Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder
Flower Show
Flower Show
Elli Vuorinen
Percebes
Percebes
Laura Gonçalves
Show all nominees
Shorts and Animation Competition / Best Live Action Short
All nominees
Tusinukas
Tusinukas
Adas Burksaitis
Iris
Iris
Jon Vatne
Panadrilo
Panadrilo
Marcela Heilbron
Cucumber
Cucumber
Harald Evjan Furuholmen
Lichtblick
Lichtblick
Sophia Tamaro
A Move
A Move
Elahe Esmaili
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Favours
Favours
Agnes Skonare
O
O
Runar Runarsson
Days Before the Death of Nicky
Jours avant la mort de Nicky
Denis Côté
Show all nominees
Best Film Award / First Feature Competition
All nominees
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Tonia Mishiali, Emilios Avraam
Show all nominees
Shorts New Talents Competition / Best International Short
All nominees
Rocky Meets Lucy
Rocky Meets Lucy
Georges Rottier
Show all nominees
Critics' Pick / Best Film
All nominees
Hani
Hani
Hou Dasheng
Show all nominees
