Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Events Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024

All nominated films "Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival" in 2024

Site Estonia
Date 8 November 2024 - 24 November 2024
Best Film Award / Best Film
All nominees
Dreaming of Lions Sonhar com Leões
Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Best First Feature Film Award
No Dogs Allowed No Dogs Allowed
Felix Ruple, Steve Bache
Winner
Critics' Pick / Special Jury Mention
Alucina (Fishgirl) Alucina (Fishgirl)
Javier Cutrona
Winner
/ Best Documentary
All nominees
Never Too Late Ye ye nai nai na xie shi
Yang Lizhu
Rebel with a Cause Award / Best Rebels Short
All nominees
Occhio Occhio
Weronika Malinowska, Dorottya Molnár, Mischa Kissin, Giulia Falciani, Christoph Mohr
Occhio Occhio
Weronika Malinowska, Dorottya Molnár, Mischa Kissin, Giulia Falciani, Christoph Mohr
Just Film Award / International Youth Competition Programme
All nominees
Het Boek van Alle Dingen Het Boek van Alle Dingen
Ineke Houtman
Neon Dreaming Rêver en néon
Marie-Claire Marcotte
/ Panorama
All nominees
The Night Practice Antrenamentul de Noapte
Bogdan Alecsandru
Rebel with a Cause Award / Best Director
Ruiqi Lu
Contact Lens
Winner
Best Director / First Feature Competition
All nominees
Sun Never Again 6.6
Sun Never Again Sunce nikad vise
David Jovanovic
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Emilios Avraam
Best Film Award / Children's competition
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Joram Willink, Nóra Lakos, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky, Claudia Sümeghy, Maaike Neve
Winner
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Joram Willink, Nóra Lakos, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky, Claudia Sümeghy, Maaike Neve
Winner
Best Director / Baltic Film Competition
Drowning Dry 6.4
Drowning Dry
Laurynas Bareisa
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
All nominees
Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Dreaming of Lions
Best Director / Critic's Picks Competition
I, the Song I, the Song
Dechen Roder
Winner
Best Script
Empire of the Rabbits Empire of the Rabbits
Seyfettin Tokmak
Winner
Audience Award
Pyre Pyre
Winner
Pyre Pyre
Winner
Best Cinematographer
Empire of the Rabbits Empire of the Rabbits
Claudia Becerril Bulos
Winner
Best First Feature / First Feature Competition
All nominees
Sun Never Again 6.6
Sun Never Again Sunce nikad vise
David Jovanovic
Rebel with a Cause Award / Rebels with a Cause Competition
All nominees
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened 9.3
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened
Vladan Nikolic
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened 9.3
Everything That Will Happen Has Already Happened
Vladan Nikolic, Julie Deffet, Shireen Khaled
Contact Lens He ma pi fu
Ruiqi Lu
Shorts and Animation Competition / Best Animation Short
All nominees
Tako Tsubo 6.3
Tako Tsubo
Eva Pedraza, Fanny Sorgo
It Shouldn't Rain Tomorrow Amanhã Não Dão Chuva
Maria Trigo Teixeira
The Meatseller The Meatseller
Margherita Giusti
La Voix des Sirènes La Voix des Sirènes
Gianluigi Toccafondo
Tako Tsubo 6.3
Tako Tsubo
Eva Pedraza, Fanny Sorgo
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours Dull Spots of Greenish Colours
Sasha Svirsky
Miserable Miracle Misérable Miracle
Ryo Orikasa
Progress Mining Progress Mining
Gabriel Böhmer
Joko Joko
Izabela Plucinska
I Died in Irpin I Died in Irpin
Anastasia Falileieva
Maybe Elephants Kanskje det var elefanter
Torill Kove
Tennis, Oranges Tennis, Oranges
Sean Pecknold
The Bleacher The Bleacher
Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder
Flower Show Flower Show
Elli Vuorinen
Percebes Percebes
Laura Gonçalves
Shorts and Animation Competition / Best Live Action Short
All nominees
Tusinukas Tusinukas
Adas Burksaitis
Iris Iris
Jon Vatne
Panadrilo Panadrilo
Marcela Heilbron
Cucumber Cucumber
Harald Evjan Furuholmen
Lichtblick Lichtblick
Sophia Tamaro
A Move A Move
Elahe Esmaili
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Favours Favours
Agnes Skonare
O O
Runar Runarsson
Days Before the Death of Nicky Jours avant la mort de Nicky
Denis Côté
Best Film Award / First Feature Competition
All nominees
Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump
Tonia Mishiali, Emilios Avraam
Shorts New Talents Competition / Best International Short
All nominees
Rocky Meets Lucy Rocky Meets Lucy
Georges Rottier
Critics' Pick / Best Film
All nominees
Hani Hani
Hou Dasheng
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more