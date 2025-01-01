Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Nominations
Cannes Film Festival Film Festival Nominations
Grand Prize of the Festival
Grand Prize of the Festival
Short Film
Best Short Film
Feature Film
Palme d'Or
Palme d'Or
Best Immersive Work Award
Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
Critics' Week - Next Step Award
Fipresci Award
AFCAE Award - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Mutt Moment
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Jury Prize - Short Film
Jury Prize - Short Film
Séance "Coup de coeur"
Séance "Coup de coeur"
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Short Film
Queer Palm - Short Film
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Palm Dog
Palm Dog
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Discovery Award
Best Short
Discovery Award
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
SFR Prize
SFR Prize
Golden Palm
Golden Palm
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
Queer Palm
Queer Palm
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Illy Prize
Illy Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Nikon Discovery Award
Nikon Discovery Award
France 4 Visionary Award
France 4 Visionary Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Critics Week - Special Mention
Critics Week - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
Best Documentary
Best Short Film
Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase
Regards Jeunes Prize
Regards Jeunes Prize
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Perspectives du Cinéma Award - Special Mention
Perspectives du Cinéma Award - Special Mention
40th Anniversary Prize
40th Anniversary Prize
35th Anniversary Prize
35th Anniversary Prize
25th Anniversary Prize
25th Anniversary Prize
Gary Cooper Award
Gary Cooper Award
Best Music
Best Music
International Peace Award
International Peace Award
International Jury Prize
International Jury Prize
'La Chance de Cannes' Award
'La Chance de Cannes' Award
45th Anniversary Prize
45th Anniversary Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Young Cinema Award
Young Cinema Award
OCIC Award - Special Mention
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actor
OCIC Award
OCIC Award
Best First Work
Best First Work
20th Anniversary Prize
20th Anniversary Prize
Palm of the Palms
Palm of the Palms
FIFA Award
FIFA Award
50th Anniversary Prize
50th Anniversary Prize
Best Artistic Contribution
Best Artistic Contribution
Unifrance Short Film Grand Prize
Unifrance Short Film Grand Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
Best Art Direction
Best Art Direction
Special Award
Special Award
Regard Knockout Award
Regard Knockout Award
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Best short film
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Hohoa Award
Hohoa Award
Special Distinction
Short Film
Homage by the Jury's Unanimous Decision
Festival Trophy
Homage
Festival Trophy
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Audience Award
Audience Award
60th Anniversary Prize
60th Anniversary Prize
NFB Online Short Film Competition
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
UCMF Film Music Award
UCMF Film Music Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Prix Grand Cru
Prix Grand Cru
Award of the City of Rome
Award of the City of Rome
Chopard Trophy
Female Revelation
Male Revelation
Best Film for the Youth
Best Film
Best Film for the Youth
SACD Short Film Award
SACD Short Film Award
Regard Intimity Award
Regard Intimity Award
Regard Hope Award
Regard Hope Award
Norman McLaren Award
Norman McLaren Award
Label Europa Cinemas
Label Europa Cinemas
Gras Savoye Award - Special Mention
Gras Savoye Award - Special Mention
Gras Savoye Award
Gras Savoye Award
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
ACID Award
ACID Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
SACD Screenwriting Award
SACD Screenwriting Award
Regard Original Award
Regard Original Award
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Le Premier Regard Award
Le Premier Regard Award
Prix Regards Jeune
Directors' Fortnight
Best Short Film
Best Feature Film
Critics Week
Prix Regards Jeune
Kodak Short Film Award
Best Short
Kodak Short Film Award
Honorary Golden Palm
Honorary Golden Palm
Golden Coach
Golden Coach
François Chalais Award
Best Film
François Chalais Award
France Culture Award
Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Cinéma Consécration
France Culture Award
Cinéma des Étudiants
French Cineaste of the Year
DVD Heritage Award
DVD Heritage Award
DVD Design Award
DVD Design Award
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cannes Junior Award
Cannes Junior Award
Cannes Ecrans Juniors
AFCAE Award
AFCAE Award
Award
Short Film
Grand Prix
Hommage
Best Cinematic Transposition (Prix de la meilleure transposition cinématographique)
Best Comedy (Prix de la meilleure comédie)
Best Musical Comedy
Best Evocation of a World-Shattering Epic
Best Musical Score
Best Animation Design
Best Selection
Best Selection - Short Film
Best Human Document
Best Documentary - Short Film
Best Dramatic Film
Best Short Documentary
Best Puppet Film - Short Film
Best Lyrical Film
Best Poetic Humor
Best Adventure and Crime Film
Best Psychological and Love Film
Best Social Film
Best Subject - Short Film (Prix pour le sujet - court métrage)
Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
Best Fictional - Short Film
Best Color
Feature films
Romantic Documentary
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography
Small Golden Rail
Small Golden Rail
Grand Golden Rail
Grand Golden Rail
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Golden Camera - Special Mention
55th Anniversary Prize
55th Anniversary Prize
International Prize
Dramatic Film
Exploration Film
Comedy Film
Best Visual Narration
International Prize
International Critics Prize
Adventure Film
Entertainment Film
Fairy Tale Film
Young Critics Award
Best Short
Best Feature
Young Critics Award
Special Award of the Youth
Special Award of the Youth
SACD Award
Directors' Fortnight
Best Short
Best Feature
Critics' Week
SACD Award
Mercedes-Benz Award
Mercedes-Benz Award
Jury Special Prize
Short Film
Best Short Film
Jury Special Prize
Un Certain Regard Award
Un Certain Regard Award
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Jury Prize
Best Short Film
Jury Prize
Golden Camera
Golden Camera
Critics Week Grand Prize
Critics Week Grand Prize
Short Film
Cinefondation Award
Best Short Film
Cinefondation Award
Canal+ Award
Best Short
Canal+ Award
Best Screenplay
Best Screenplay
Best Director
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Actor
Award of the Youth
Foreign Film
Award of the Youth
French Film
Technical Grand Prize - Special Mention
Technical Grand Prize - Special Mention
Technical Grand Prize
Technical Grand Prize
Special Mention
Palme d'Or - Short Film
Investigative Documentary - Short Film
Short Film
Best Short Film
Special Mention
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Grand Prize of the Jury
Grand Prize of the Jury
Best Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize
Un Certain Regard
Quinzaine des réalisateurs
Directors' Fortnight
Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
International Critics Week
Critics Week
Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize
Competition
Un Certain Regard - Freedom Prize
Un Certain Regard - Freedom Prize
Un Certain Regard - New Voice Prize
Un Certain Regard - New Voice Prize
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award
Best VR Story
Best VR Interactive Experience
75th Anniversary Prize
75th Anniversary Prize
Short Film - Special Mention
Short Film - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
Best Actor
Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Pierre Angénieux Tribute
Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
CST Young Film Technician Award
CST Young Film Technician Award
CST Artist - Technician Prize
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Grand Prix International du Film Scientifique - Court Métrage
Short Films
Arab Critic Award
Best Actor
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Cinematographer
Director of Photography
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Prix de la citoyenneté
Prix de la citoyenneté
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Palme d'Or Spéciale
Palme d'Or Spéciale
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Carosse d'Or
Carosse d'Or
Palme de Whiskers
Palme de Whiskers
70th Anniversary Prize
70th Anniversary Prize
Un Certain Regard - Poetry of Cinema Award
Un Certain Regard - Poetry of Cinema Award
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Critics' Week Grand Prize
SACD Grand Prize
SACD Grand Prize
International Grand Prize of the Association of Film Authors
International Grand Prize of the Association of Film Authors
Kering Women in Motion Award
Kering Women in Motion Award
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
ARTE International Prize
ARTE International Prize
SACD Prize - Special Mention
Director's Fortnight
SACD Prize
Directors' Fortnight
Critics' Week
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Best Synchronised Music
Best Composer
Palm DogManitarian Award
Palm DogManitarian Award
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Golden Eye
Documentary Prize
Special Jury Prize
Golden Eye
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree